AIRPORTS belonging to the AENA Group suffered a 99% year-on-year drop in passengers in April, figures have revealed.

Just 141,000 people travelled through its network of 46 airports and two heliports, reflecting the devastating impact of the coronavirus lockdown.

DESERTED AIRPORTS: All reported a 99% drop in passengers

Malaga Airport handled 5,254 passengers throughout the month, with Alicante-Elche Airport welcoming just 2,378.

Both are used to handling millions of passengers per month with their Costa del Sol and Benidorm holiday hotspots attracting an endless supply of British and other European holidaymakers.

Alarmingly, the new Corvera Airport (near Murcia) handled a measly 22 passengers.

Meanwhile, freight transport fell by 60% to less than 35,000 tonnes.

Since the pandemic started, AENA has concentrated all its efforts on operating essential flights, carrying PPE and medical supplies on board.

Additionally, it has focused on repatriation flights, organ transport for urgent transplants and law enforcement agency flights.

AENA has a special Operational Recovery Group working with other airports, authorities and businesses within the industry to ensure staff can work safely and operations run smoothly, despite mobility restrictions.