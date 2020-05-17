A BRITISH expat has been left chasing a flight refund for a cancelled flight that the airline refuses to accept was cancelled.

Rachael Beck, 38, had a flight booked from London Heathrow to Barcelona on March 28 with British Airways.

However, the flight was cancelled and Beck is still trapped in the UK.

The booking had been made via Spanish airline Vueling and when the Brit – who’s lived in Girona for the part six years – contacted them to ask why the cancellation email hadn’t arrived, they claimed the flight had in fact departed as normal.

FLIGHT CANCELLED

Beck, who works for Jet2, had checked the flight schedules online and had noticed that her flight was cancelled and sent Vueling a screenshot of the image, with the airline refusing to acknowledge that the flight was in fact cancelled.

With the Barcelona based airline refusing to accept Beck’s claim for a refund or the option to change her flight, she contacted her bank to issue a chargeback.

When the bank contacted Vueling, the airline sent them an email with a screenshot of an email they had reportedly sent to Beck, informing her of the cancellation and that she can change her flight to another date.

“I’m royally p***ed off, they’re acting illegally”, Beck, originally from Greater Manchester told the Olive Press.

VUELING’S EMAIL THAT THE FLIGHT WAS NOT CANCELLED

“This whole time they’ve been adamant that the flight went ahead, but when my bank contacts them then suddenly they change their narrative and send them an email offering a flight change that they apparently sent me.

“I never received a single email from them about a refund or even a flight change.”

For Beck it’s never been about the €122 flight cost.

“It’s about principle, their customer service is atrocious.

“Even on social media when I’ve complained, all they’ve said is follow the instructions, they don’t actually listen to their customers.”

VUELING’S LETTER TO THE BANK STATING THEY OFFERED A FLIGHT CHANGE OR VOUCHER BECAUSE THE ORIGINAL FLIGHT WAS CANCELLED

The Brit has contacted the Civil Aviation Authority and has informed Vueling that she also plans to take legal action.

Juan Carlos Nunes, 42, who was flying from Miami for his holidays to Spain at the end of April also is ‘angry’ at Vueling’s customer service.

“They cancelled my flight from Madrid to Barcelona and they didn’t offer a single refund or voucher option,” he told the Olive Press.

The Cuban who’s lived in the US for the past seven years is furious with how airlines can get away with just not paying back the money they owe.

“They’ve sent me seven emails and the last three have just gone on and on about how they’ve acted within the law and are not entitled to refund me. I just can’t believe it.”

Vueling failed to comment.