THE number of coronavirus related deaths in Spain has remained under 100 for the second consecutive day.

In the last 24 hours, 59 people have lost their lives, down from the 87 it was yesterday.

That is the lowest number since March 3, before the state of emergency was declared, when 34 people had died due to the virus.

That brings the total number of fatalities nationwide to 27,709.

Similarly, the number of new infections also dropped from 421 that it was yesterday, to 285 today.

That brings the total number of COVID-19 infected patients in the country to 231,606.

The central Government is now giving regional governments an extra four hours to declare their results, so the figures will from now on be released later on in the afternoon.

It is also worth remembering that the figures following the weekend are always lower and we tend to see a slight increase during the week, but these numbers are still much lower than in previous weeks.