PARENTS have been fined after seven minors were caught by Denia Policia Local in contravention of Spain’s coronavirus lockdown regulations.

The minors were spotted close to the Montgo mountain natural park, reportedly without sanitary protection, not respecting social distancing and outside of established timetables.

The agents located the minors’ respective parents, before fining them for disobedience to the state of alarm last Sunday.

It comes as Policia Local in Denia wrote 22 fines that day, while identifying 57 people and stopping 189 vehicles.

One of the fines was for a person trying to access their second home in Denia, mistakenly believing it was possible to travel across Alicante province. (As of Monday circulation throughout Alicante province is possible.)

Four adults were also fined after caught by police with five young children with no social distancing, no sanitary protection and outside of established timetables.

Two people sat on a bench with five under-14s were also fined for not respecting social distancing and leaving the house outside of established timetables.

A motorbike rider was also fined after a police chase in Tossalet. Agents caught the rider, before fining him as he could not justify the reason for his circulation.