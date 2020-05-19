EASYJET has been hacked and travel details for nine million customers have been stolen.

According to the low-cost airline, there is no evidence that the data has been ‘misused’.

Credit card details were also taken for 2,200 of those customers as part of the cyber attack.

The Luton based airline has said that all the channels affected by the attack have now been closed.

EasyJet have since released a statement: “There is no evidence that any personal information of any nature has been misused, however we are communicating with the approximately nine million customers whose travel details were accessed to advise them of protective steps to minimise any risk of potential phishing.

“We’re sorry that this has happened, and we would like to reassure customers that we take the safety and security of their information very seriously.

“EasyJet is in the process of contacting the relevant customers directly and affected customers will be notified no later than 26 of May.”

CEO Johan Lundgren added that easyJet, like other businesses, must ‘stay agile to stay ahead of the threat’.

The Swede said: “Since we became aware of the incident, it has become clear that owing to Covid-19 there is heightened concern about personal data being used for online scams.”

The airline is now working alongside the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) and National Cyber Security Centre to get to the bottom of the attack.