AS the coronavirus crisis swept across Mallorca, hundreds of courageous healthcare workers risked their lives on the frontlines.

With the island continuing to beat COVID-19, with just 290 active cases and 1313 recoveries, none of this success could have been achieved without the work of its doctors, nurses and other valiant hospital staff.

Through their professionalism and extraordinary dedication, the public health system is now more than ever one of the most fundamental pillars in the country.

This is exactly what inspired three local residents who teamed up to deliver food to over 200 healthcare workers at Son Espases Hospital throughout the two-month nationwide lockdown.

Made up of British-American expat Mike Hewitt, Israeli businessman Ronen Levy from Simply Delicious and Spaniard Antonio Serra Garcia of Es Reco in Santa Catalina’s mercado, the unexpected dream team launched their ‘Healing Through Hummus’ campaign.

DREAM TEAM: Ronen, Michael and Antonio (left to right)

The idea to nourish frontline staff was born from Hewitt, who wanted to give something back to those who were working around the clock to halt infections and take care of seriously ill patients.

“I was eager to do something to bring the community together and provide a lesson for humanity – to be good and to give back,” Mike told the Olive Press.

After brainstorming the idea with Ronen, a mastermind in healthy gastronomy, and Antonio, who was legally allowed to move during the crisis due to the nature of his work, they decided to make twice weekly food drops at the hospital.

All that was needed now was the help of the rest of the community, and once word spread about the crusade, residents jumped at the chance to donate anything from €5 to €400.

“We were overwhelmed with the support we received where we had enough donations to sustain hospital staff on low cost and healthy food for several weeks,” said Mike.

SOLIDARITY: The team went above and beyond to help frontline health workers

It was then time for Ronen and Antonio to work their magic in the kitchen, creating delicious parcels of perfect on-the-go-food such as sandwiches, falafel and hummus which were to be delivered at Son Espases every Wednesday and Friday.

Although the campaign ceased this week due to the reopening of the hospital’s cafeteria, their efforts will be forever remembered by healthcare staff who praised the team for going above and beyond to help during the crisis.

INSPIRATIONAL: The solidarity campaign was exemplary of the good of humanity

And the greatest take-home gift given to Mike was showing his young daughter Marlow the importance of humanity.

“I have shown her that the smallest gesture can go a very long way.”