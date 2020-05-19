SPAIN has lifted the ban on flights coming into the country from Italy, amid the easing of the coronavirus restrictions.

This follows the Spanish Government’s decision to suspend all flights between the two countries on March 10, four days before the state of emergency was declared.

Travellers from Italy however will have to comply with the two-week quarantine rule, like all other foreign visitors, as long as the state of emergency is in place.

Only Spanish nationals and those with residencia or travelling for essential reasons will be able to enter the country, similarly to those flying in from other countries.

Tourists therefore will not be allowed to enter until at least the end of June which is the date the current de-escalation phases will last until, but that may change.

This comes as Spain has been seeing its death and infections rate drop dramatically, with only 59 people losing their lives yesterday due to COVID-19, the lowest number since before the lockdown.

The PSOE led coalition Government has been sending mixed messages in the last few days with regards to allowing tourists into the country during the summer months.

The Foreign Minister, Arancha Gonzalez Laya told the Independent that the country would not open up to tourists until the pandemic was truly under control.

The Transport Minister, Jose Luis Abalos contradicted that yesterday however, saying that if the de-escalation goes well, the country could start welcoming tourists by the end of next month.