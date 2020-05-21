EASYJET has announced that it will resume some of its flights on June 15, ahead of a bigger resumption on July 1.

The low-cost airline is only starting routes where it believes ‘there is sufficient customer demand to support profitable flying.’

That includes only one Spanish airport, Barcelona, and 10 UK airports, among them London Gatwick, Liverpool, Glasgow and Belfast International.

It’s notable that destinations serving the Costa del Sol or the Costa Blanca, such as Malaga or Alicante, where British holidaymakers tend to flock to, will not be restarted until at least July.

The same applies for busy UK airports such as Manchester and London Luton – where the airline’s head office is located.

Services for those two weeks in June are much less frequent and more expensive compared to flights in July.

Initially there won’t be any food served on board and the airline will introduce a requirement for all passengers and crew to wear face masks.

EasyJet has also announced that it will enhance aircraft cleaning and disinfection procedures.

Chief Executive, Johan Lundgren, said: “These are small and carefully planned steps that we are taking to resume operations.

“We will continue to closely monitor the situation across Europe so that when more restrictions are lifted the schedule will continue to build over time to match demand.”