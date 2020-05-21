THE Granada International Festival of Music and Dance will open on June 25, it has been announced.

The 69th edition of the Festival will be held in the Andalucian city ‘against all odds’ as announced yesterday by the artistic director, Antonio Moral.

This makes the event the first to take place in Spain and in Europe as a whole – according to Moral – within the ‘new normal’.

In addition, he has highlighted how the Ministry of Culture are ‘the ones who have asked for this festival to be held, because of its importance for Spanish singers and musicians.’

The 64-year-old has also stated that the new festival programme that will be in line with the ‘new normal’ measures, will be released in the coming few days.

Moral is taking over as the artistic director for the first time, following in the footsteps of Pablo Heras-Casado who held the role for the past two years.

It will open in Granada Cathedral with the city’s orchestra and choir, under the direction of Andrea Marcon, performing Mozart’s Requiem to raise money for the food bank of Granada.

On July 9, the Festival’s Medal will be awarded to the Spanish healthcare system, primarily the city’s doctors for their work against COVID-19.

This all depends however on Granada being in Phase 3 by then, which would allow for outdoor shows.

However, these shows are only permitted to have audience numbers at 50% capacity and that cannot exceed 800 people.