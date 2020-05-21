POLICIA Nacional have arrested two terror suspects in Castilla-La Mancha.

Police agents were carrying out anti-jihadist raids in the province of Ciudad Real yesterday.

One of the suspects arrested in the raid that was carried out in the town of Bolanos de Calatrava, was planning to create a jihadi group in order to carry out attacks, according to what police sources told El Mundo.

In addition, the men were also detained because of their repeated disregard to the lockdown rules which they repeatedly broke.

The authorities became aware of the two men through internet forums they were using, commonly associated with those who have jihadi sympathies.

The officers have stayed in the area and are continuing their searches for any potential threats to national security.

The personal details of the two men have not yet been disclosed.

This follows the arrest of a ‘lone wolf’ in Barcelona who was planning to bomb the El Clasico match between Barcelona and Real Madrid.