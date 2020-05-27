MALAGA province has announced that it will classify all beaches as either prohibited, dangerous, or safe, in order to reduce the number of drownings.

Last summer, 27 people tragically lost their lives by drowning at beaches along the Costa del Sol.

According to Malaga Hoy, that number is greater than those who died in car accidents in the province.

Patricia Navarro, a spokesperson for the provincial Government said: “The numbers make the hair on the back of your neck stand.”

By classifying each beach as either prohibited, dangerous, or safe, locals and tourists alike will know what to expect and what precautions to take.

This comes after Malaga’s Government will take on 1,000 of the 3,000 beach surveillance officers that the entire region of Andalucia is set to hire this summer.

Navarro added that these measures are intended to recover lost jobs and help the economy ‘as soon as possible’.

“Tourism is the main sector that drives our economy and the beaches are the showcase.

“For that reason we insist that Malaga’s beaches should be the safest in Spain.”