GUARDAMAR will be the only Vega Baja resort to open it’s beaches on Monday, despite the whole region moving into Phase 2 of the de-escalation plan.

The three neighbouring municipalities will all maintain beach access akin to Phase 1.

OPEN: One of Guardamars beaches

Restrictions and tough guidelines will still be in place, but Guardamar is proud to announce their beaches are very much ‘open for business’.

The regional government, the Generalitat Valenciana, has sent all coastal areas a ‘Safe Beaches’ guide, outlining measures and controls.

To the south, in both Orihuela Costa and Pilar de la Horadada, an opening date has yet to be set, with Orihuela’s Emergency Councillor, Victor Valverde, citing their inability to guarantee safety across 11 beaches.

NO GUARANTEE OF SAFETY YET: Victor Valverde, Orihuela’s Emergency Councillor

The mayor of Torrevieja, Eduardo Dolon, has announced that their beaches will open between June 8 and June 14, once safety and hygiene measures are all in place.

Dolon also announced that Torrevieja may be able to use the remote app system, previously reported by the Olive Press.

