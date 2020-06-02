THE Policia Nacional have arrested two men in Valencia for drug smuggling after over one kilo of cocaine was found in their possession.

The two suspects, aged 23 and 24, were taken by surprise by cops as the taxi they were travelling in was stopped at a checkpoint on Calle San Jose Soto Mico.

When ordered to vacate the vehicle, officers noticed that one of the men was walking strangely and that there was an unusual lump in his genital area.

The man agreed to remove the package which was strapped to his testicles using duct tape, with police later confirming that it was cocaine.

CONCEALED: Cocaine was found hidden inside an alarm clock

A search of their possessions uncovered a significant sum of cash in addition to an alarm clock and speaker stashed away in their suitcases.

These two items were dismantled and found to be concealing a further two packages of cocaine.

The taxi driver told the police that he had picked the two men up from the port of Valencia and that he was completely unaware that they were carrying narcotics.

Before being arrested for drug trafficking the suspects admitted that they had travelled from Mallorca and were planning to make their way to Madrid by train from Valencia.

The detentions comes after drug dealers across the country used creative ways to conceal illegal substances during Spain’s lockdown.

Unable to move from house to house, dealers hid their wares in chocolate, a copy of 50 Shades of Grey and even inside protective masks using the Glovo courier.

In early April, the Policia Nacional also identified and arrested individuals dressed as food delivery drivers in Alicante and Valencia.

HOME DELIVERY: Spanish police found more than food in takeaway backpacks

The suspects were caught delivering cocaine and marijuana by bicycle, motorcycle and car with some of the drugs encased inside the false bottoms of home delivery backpacks.