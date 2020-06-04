CULTURE is back on the menu with some exciting activities for young children in one of the Rock’s cultural meccas.

Artistic and creative workshops will be held at the now reopened John Mackintosh Hall (JMH) at the end of Main Street.

Organisers said the activities ‘aim to be educational, fun and interactive’.

They are designed for primary schoolchildren of Years 3, 4 and 5 and will be held over the next four weeks.

The programme is organised by Gibraltar Cultural Services (GCS) and the Gibraltar Academy of Music and Performing Arts (GAMPA).

“Activities planned include drama workshops, art gallery tour and

Mayor’s parlour visit and book shows,” said GCS.

“They will focus on promoting a positive mindset and will also include physical movement sessions.”

Social distancing will be assured during this exercise by holding the activities in different areas of John Mackintosh Hall.

Contact with the general public will be limited so that children can keep with in the lockdown guidelines.

The activities are free and will run from Tuesdays and Thursdays, between 10am and 12pm midday.

Interested parents can email the organisers to register a place for their children with the programme starting on June 9.

More online

After the success of the cultural online programme run by GCS and GAMPA, a new programme started today.

It will include storytelling, performances, GibTalks speakers, a virtual reality tour of the Mario Finlayson Gallery and past footage.

The programme will be streamed every Thursday for five weeks on the GCS website and social media platforms.

They are also available as videos, and could be played as entertainment for children when they are required.

These cultural offerings have become common after all schools were shut in March under the COVID-19 lockdown.