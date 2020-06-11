THE Spanish Health Ministry has registered zero coronavirus related deaths for the fifth day in a row.

That means that for the fifth consecutive day the number of fatalities nationwide remained steady at 27,136.

At the same time the number of casualties during the past week is now 32, down eight from yesterday when it was 40.

Similarly, the number of new infections in Spain during the last 24 hours has gone down from 167 to 156.

That brings the total number of COVID-19 cases nationwide to 242,707.

The Director of Health Emergencies, Fernando Simon said: “Our data today is similar to that of yesterday’s regarding the evolution of the pandemic.”

He also stated that around 10,000 suspected patients are tested per day, around 50,000-60,000 per week.

“We are conducting more tests, but the number of positive cases is going down,” he added.

Simon also pointed out the fact that since May 11, when the new system was introduced for gathering figures, the number of asymptomatic positive cases has increased compared to the start of the pandemic.