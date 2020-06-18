DOWNPOURS across Spain’s Costa Blanca this spring have devastated crops by up to 40%, according to recent figures out this week.

Throughout May and into June, the various harvests across Valencian Community were affected by heavy hail storms that damaged table grape, citrus, persimmon and pomegranate crops, valued in excess of €8m.

Vega Baja towns such as Almoradí, Orihuela and San Miguel de Salinas, suffered crop losses of between 20% and 40%, reports vegabajadigital.com.

In total, around 2,700 hectares throughout the Valencian Community are said to be affected.

The Olive Press reported on June 9 that Orihuela suffered from such a heavy storm, that once again, drains were overwhelmed and many streets were flooded.

Throughout June, insurance assessors are visiting damaged areas to plan appraisals, and farmers are being urged to claim as soon as possible.

It also comes after last this paper reported on the Easy Horse Care Rescue Centre, who required international assistance after alfalfa crops were ruined during last September’s gota fria.