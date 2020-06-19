JUST 33 of 542 municipalities in the Valencian Community have registered new coronavirus cases in the last week, according to official government figures.

The breakdown of the statistics show that new infections continue to be low, with the major concentration being in Valencia City.

The regional capital leads the list of fresh detections at 27, with six in Torrent and five in Utiel.

Only seven other municipalities have reported more than one new coronavirus cases, namely Burjassot, Castelló and Xirivella with three instances, and two each in Alicante, Borriana, El Campello and Picanya.

23 areas including Benidorm, Villajoyosa, Elche and Ibi have each filed one new infection within their boundaries.

Full list of municipalities recording one infection includes:

Alcalà de Xivert

Alfafar

Benidorm

Bétera

Cervera del Maestre (first case since initial outbreak)

Daimús

el Pinós

Elche

Elda

Gandia

Gátova (first case since initial outbreak)

Ibi

l’Alcúdia

la Vall d’Uixó

la Vila Joiosa

Massanassa

Orihuela

Quesa Sagunt

Tavernes Blanques

Tavernes de la Valldigna

Villahermosa del Río

Health districts based on Torrevieja, Alcoy, and Villarreal have reported no new Covid-19 cases in the last seven days.

Valencia City has the highest number of active coronavirus cases in the region at 2,158, compared to second-placed Alicante at 860.

To view up-to-date coronavirus statistics for the Valencian region visit: http://coronavirus.san.gva.es/estadisticas.