HOLLYWOOD actor Hugh Jackman has shared an Instagram story of Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, along with the Spanish flag.

The Australian actor posted these stories as part of the worldwide campaign Global Goal: Unite For Our Future, similarly to what pop star Miley Cyrus did two weeks ago.

On June 27, world leaders from around the world took part in the campaign, along with music stars, such as Justin Bieber and Shakira, who performed in order to raise money.

Many famous figures from numerous industries have been involved with this campaign, including Bill Gates and Mike Bloomberg, who have both donated millions through their respective charities.

The social initiative calls on world leaders to commit the financial resources necessary to deliver tests, treatments and vaccines to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 on the world’s most vulnerable people.

In the video that the 51-year-old actor shared, Sanchez said: “We must mobilize so that the health crisis does not provoke a human rights crisis.”

Jackman’s post, which also features a waving flag of Spain, has caused quite a stir among his followers, who have commented hundreds of times.

The PM has yet to reply to the actor – most famously known for his role as Wolverine in the X-Men movies – just as he did to Miley Cyrus.