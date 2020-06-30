THE Marina Alta region of Spain’s Costa Blanca has been free of new coronavirus cases for one whole month, according to figures from the Valencian Community’s health department Sanitat.

The northernmost comarca of Alicante province – which includes Denia, Javea, Moraira, Benissa and Calp – has now seen no new COVID-19 patients turning up since May 27.

The news comes as a major fillip towards the local tourist industry ahead of the expected influx of international visitors in July.

The figures are amongst the best in the Valencian Community which has seen some recent localised spikes in coronavirus cases, including during a family party and at a meat-processing plant.

It also comes as regional president Ximo Puig is considering reducing social distancing measures yet again to allow just 1.5m between tables at bars and restaurants.

National regulations state 2m, but Valencia was already allowed to reduce social distancing between people inside bars to 1.5m from 2m due to good figures.

Overall, La Marina Alta has recorded 19 deaths and 196 confirmed Covid-19 cases during the pandemic.