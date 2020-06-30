BLACK flags have this week been given to two Costa Blanca beaches for being among the most-polluted in all of Spain.

Activist group Ecologists in Action stage their black flag awards every year shortly following the announcement of Blue Flag honours for Spain’s best-maintained beaches.

This year Spain won 589 coveted flags, continuing its 33-year reign as the country with the world’s most Blue Flags.

Ecologists in Action however highlighted 48 polluted or poorly-managed beaches, including six in the Valencian Community and two on the Costa Blanca.

Guardamar’s Babilonia beach won a black flag due tl the poor state of the small beach houses, while Alicante’s San Gabriel beach received a black flag for contamination.

As the Costa Blanca gears up for a heatwave to hit tomorrow, Wednesday July 1, it’s worth remembering that the Valencian Community leads Spain as the region with the most Blue Flag beaches: 134.

Orihuela, in the south of Alicante, is also the municipality with the most BLue Flag beaches in all of Spain, with 11.

See here a full list of Alicante’s 72 Blue Flag beaches:

Alicante City:- Postiguet, L’Albufereta, Saladar-Urbanova, and San Juan

Altea: Cap Blanc, La Roda, and L’Espigó

Benidorm: Levante, Poniente and Mal Pas

Benissa: Fustera

Benitatxell: Cala del Moraig

Calpe: Cantal Roig, La Fossa, and Arenal-Bol

Dénia: Les Bovetes, Les Deveses, Las Marinas, Marineta Cassiana, Els Molins, and Punta del Raset

El Campello: Carrer de la Mar Mutxavista

Elche: Arenales del Sol, Carabassí, L’Altet, La Marina, and Les Pesqueres-El Rebollo

Finestrat: La Cala

Guardamar del Segura: Playa Centro, El Moncayo, and La Roqueta

Jávea: Arenal, Granadella, and La Grava

L’Alfàs del Pi: Racó de l’Albir

Orihuela: Aguamarina, Barranco Rubio, Cabo Roig-La Caleta, Cala Capitán, Cala Cerrada, Cala Estaca, Cala Mosca, Campoamor, La Zenia-Cala Bosque, Mil Palmeras, and Punta Prima

Pilar de la Horadada: Conde, Higuericas, Jesuitas, Mil Palmeras, Puerto, and Rocamar

Santa Pola:_Calas del Este, Calas Santiago Bernabéu, Levante, Tamarit, and Varador

Tabarca Island

Teulada-Moraira: El Portet, L’Ampolla, and Les Plagetes

Torrevieja: Cabo Cervera, Cala de las Piteras, Los Locos, El Cura, Los Náufragos, and La Mata

Villajoyosa: Bol Nou, Ciutat-Centre, La Caleta, Paradís, and Varadero