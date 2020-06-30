BLACK flags have this week been given to two Costa Blanca beaches for being among the most-polluted in all of Spain.
Activist group Ecologists in Action stage their black flag awards every year shortly following the announcement of Blue Flag honours for Spain’s best-maintained beaches.
This year Spain won 589 coveted flags, continuing its 33-year reign as the country with the world’s most Blue Flags.
Ecologists in Action however highlighted 48 polluted or poorly-managed beaches, including six in the Valencian Community and two on the Costa Blanca.
Guardamar’s Babilonia beach won a black flag due tl the poor state of the small beach houses, while Alicante’s San Gabriel beach received a black flag for contamination.
As the Costa Blanca gears up for a heatwave to hit tomorrow, Wednesday July 1, it’s worth remembering that the Valencian Community leads Spain as the region with the most Blue Flag beaches: 134.
Orihuela, in the south of Alicante, is also the municipality with the most BLue Flag beaches in all of Spain, with 11.
See here a full list of Alicante’s 72 Blue Flag beaches:
Alicante City:- Postiguet, L’Albufereta, Saladar-Urbanova, and San Juan
Altea: Cap Blanc, La Roda, and L’Espigó
Benidorm: Levante, Poniente and Mal Pas
Benissa: Fustera
Benitatxell: Cala del Moraig
Calpe: Cantal Roig, La Fossa, and Arenal-Bol
Dénia: Les Bovetes, Les Deveses, Las Marinas, Marineta Cassiana, Els Molins, and Punta del Raset
El Campello: Carrer de la Mar Mutxavista
Elche: Arenales del Sol, Carabassí, L’Altet, La Marina, and Les Pesqueres-El Rebollo
Finestrat: La Cala
Guardamar del Segura: Playa Centro, El Moncayo, and La Roqueta
Jávea: Arenal, Granadella, and La Grava
L’Alfàs del Pi: Racó de l’Albir
Orihuela: Aguamarina, Barranco Rubio, Cabo Roig-La Caleta, Cala Capitán, Cala Cerrada, Cala Estaca, Cala Mosca, Campoamor, La Zenia-Cala Bosque, Mil Palmeras, and Punta Prima
Pilar de la Horadada: Conde, Higuericas, Jesuitas, Mil Palmeras, Puerto, and Rocamar
Santa Pola:_Calas del Este, Calas Santiago Bernabéu, Levante, Tamarit, and Varador
Tabarca Island
Teulada-Moraira: El Portet, L’Ampolla, and Les Plagetes
Torrevieja: Cabo Cervera, Cala de las Piteras, Los Locos, El Cura, Los Náufragos, and La Mata
Villajoyosa: Bol Nou, Ciutat-Centre, La Caleta, Paradís, and Varadero