THE number of coronavirus related deaths in Spain has tripled in the last 24 hours.

According to figures released by the Health Ministry, nine people lost their lives in the last 24 hours, tripling the figure from yesterday when it was just three.

In addition, 20 people have died in the last week, of which Madrid alone is responsible for eight, followed by Castilla-La Mancha and the Basque Country both with three.

That brings the total number of COVID-19 deaths nationwide since the outbreak of the pandemic to 28,355.

This figure however still excludes deaths that have occurred in nursing homes and those of people who experienced coronavirus symptoms but were never tested.

Figures from the Health Ministry also show a slight increase in the number of new infections since yesterday.

In the last 24 hours there have been 99 new cases, up 15 from yesterday when it was 84.

The majority of them are in Madrid with 29, followed by Catalunya on 26 and Aragon on 10, while all other regions are in single digits.

That brings the total number of infections nationwide since the outbreak of the pandemic to 249,271.

Regarding the number of hospitalisations, 153 people have been admitted to the hospital in the last seven days (11 in the ICU), 16 more than yesterday when that number was 137.

That brings the total number of hospitalisations since the start of the crisis to 125,183 and the total number in the ICU to 11,664.