A TORREVIEJA market popular with expats and Spanish alike reopens at 100% capacity this week.

The sea-front Paseo de la Libertad ‘los Hippies’ site was prepared yesterday to comply with distancing guidelines in Spain’s ‘new normal’.

Direction markings and signage was put in place, as well as recommendations regarding the use of mandatory masks.

Market traders have been told to stay inside their premises and customers should keep the safety distance whenever possible.

Shoppers will not be able to access the inside of the stalls, but should remain in front of them.

The Paseo de los Hippies has been operating at 50% capacity for a few weeks now, but with the newer restrictions coinciding with hundreds more flights coming into the region’s airports, it is seen as a welcome boost for the city and the region.