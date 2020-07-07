MADDIE McCann suspect Christian Brueckner was twice extradited from Portugal to Germany for child sex abuse, it has been revealed.

The sick German expat – who spent a lot of time in the Granada region, as the Olive Press revealed last issue – was also probed over the sexual abuse of four children in Portugal as recently as 2016.

He has also been linked to a series of rapes, a number of which were filmed.

Now expats in Andalucia are wondering if he was linked to crimes in Spain during his many trips between Germany and Portugal between 1995 and 2017.

SUSPECT: Christian Breuckner linked to a series of other sex crimes

In particular, one user of popular Facebook page, Orgiva Massive, questioned whether he could have been involved in a child rape during the Dragon Festival in Granada in 2007.

It comes as it has emerged police in Portugal failed to put him on a list of 600 suspects in the disappearance of Maddie.

This was despite living for many years in the resort of Praia da Luz, where she vanished in May, 2007.

Shockingly, a British expat has also now admitted unwittingly destroying all DNA evidence at the home Brueckner rented in the resort.

Next door neighbour Ruth Maclean did this despite the unease she felt about living next door to ‘monster’ Brueckner, 43.

Michael Tatschl was close friends with Brueckner in the run up to Maddie’s disappearance

She revealed she had cleaned the house on the order of its owners, after Christian ‘vanished’ a few months before Maddie went missing.

She didn’t know he was actually in prison at the time with his friend Michael Tatschl, a long-time expat of Orgiva, near Granada, who told the Olive Press last issue he had made a series of sickening videos including one of him raping an elderly woman.

The British neighbours had finally gone into the property in May 2006 after an apparent burglary, and on the request of the owner had cleaned out most potential DNA matches with Brueckner.

“We went there to clean the house out because it had been burgled,” said Ruth.

“It was in a really terrible state with food in the fridges, rats, it was not pleasant, not pleasant at all. We just emptied the house.

‘HE WAS HERE’: Brueckner was regularly spotted parking up outside the home in Foral, locals claim (COPYRIGHT: Olive Press)

“There was a massive mess, several computers all turned over, on the floor, dirty clothing, blankets, everything just had to be ditched.”

Despite the evidence of what happened at the house police have yet to search it or the nearby area.

They have also failed to search another house, located by the Olive Press, in Foral, 45 minutes inland, where it has now emerged Brueckner lived for up to five years.

Bizarrely, his next door neighbour at Villa Bianca was a retired Scotland Yard detective Roy Whitehouse.

Brueckner became the partner of a German woman Nicole Fehlinger, who alarmingly was running a rehabilitation programme for troubled teenagers from Germany.

This week German prosecutor Wolters continued to insist he had evidence Maddie was dead and would like to ‘investigate more in Portugal’.