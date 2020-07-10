COCAINE with a street value of €891,000 was discovered hidden in a car engine that had been sent from Peru to Alicante-Elche airport on the Costa Blanca.

Two Spaniards and a Venezuelan man were arrested after their ruse was rumbled by Guardia Civil and Policia Nacional agents.

Authorities got suspicious over the crate containing the engine which weighed in at 150 kilos.

An x-ray scan revealed that organic material was present in the unit and a substance that looked like hand soap was detected.

The soap was in fact cocaine, and it took three hours for agents to use a specialist saw to cut through the engine to recover all of the stash..

9.640 kilos of the drug was removed, and inquiries led to the arrest of three men in Alicante City on drug trafficking and smuggling charges.

The ringleader was denied bail after an Elche court appearance.