PALMA’S Ministry of Culture has requested €300,000 in aid, in a bid to help save the arts amid the coronavirus crisis.

Half the money, namely €150,000 will be allocated for cultural spaces, €100,000 for projects of the city’s cultural revitalisation and €50,000 for the creation of visual arts projects.

The plan also includes other measures such as improving working conditions, paying 100% of the box office collection and speeding up bill and service payments.

Former Palma Mayor and current City Council member, Antoni Noguera said: “The culture sector is one of the most damaged due to the health crisis we are experiencing.

“From the local government we want to give maximum support to the sector with these measures,” he added.

In addition, Noguera mentioned that the Can Ribes factory is expected to be turned into a circus centre by the end of 2021.

Can Ribes will therefore have a training and staging room, along with a multipurpose room and an office space.

“For us it’s great news that Can Ribes will host a circus center that brings art to vulnerable neighbourhoods, promotes culture and becomes an engine of social inclusion,” said Noguera.

According to Diario de Mallorca sources, Palma prison is also in the process of being converted into a creative space.