HOTEL reopening figures in the Costa Blanca area of Spain are higher than expected according to the regional hotel and accommodation association, Hosbec.

The group says that more than 80 per cent of its members that planned to welcome back visitors this summer had already done just that.

That´s a quicker pace than Hosbec originally estimated after the enforced shutdown at the height of the coronavirus pandemic

It added that 27 businesses had received special accreditation over observing high health and safety standards to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Hosbec said that hotel and rental room availability figures will continue to rise during the rest of July and into August.

It´s predicting that just over 55 per cent of normal room capacity will be available in Benidorm across Hosbec members, and 58 per cent across the rest of the Costa Blanca during the summer peak season.