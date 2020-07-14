SEGUNDA Division leaders Cadiz CF’s promotion to Spain’s premier league has been marred by disturbing scenes of ‘irresponsible’ celebrations.

Despite losing 1-0 to Fuenlabrada, results elsewhere in the championship have secured the Andaluz team’s first promotion to La Liga in 16 years.

Following the game, thousands of ecstatic fans gathered outside the Estadio Ramon de Carranza to mark their beloved sides achievement.

However emotions overtook common sense as videos showed the majority of fans had no masks and were ignoring social distancing orders.

SHOCKING: Thousands of football fans gathered across Cadiz, completely ignoring COVID-19 guidelines

Security forces were overwhelmed as the impromptu gathering lit flares and launched firecrackers into the air.

Policia Nacional and Proteccion Civil officers stood back and watched as fans hugged, cheered and kissed.

Cadiz’s coach, Alvaro Cervera called for responsible celebrations and insisted that fans celebrated the promotion from their balconies on SER’s sports programme Carrusel Deportivo.

Onlookers and authorities were angered by the distinct breaches of COVID-19 preventative measures as a second wave of infections is currently spreading across the country.

As Spain returns to a ‘new normal’, parts of northern Spain and Galicia have re-entered Phase 2 due to over 200 new cases since Friday.

President of Andalucia, Juanma Moreno has also announced that masks become mandatory across southern Spain to try to stem the increase of new cases.