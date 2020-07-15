POOCH owners in Malaga City can now walk their furry friend in two new recreational areas specifically designed for dogs.

Malaga has adapted two new spaces for walking dogs, with more than 13,000 square meters.

Some 2,300 square meters are within the facilities of the Municipal Animal Health Centre and another 11,000 square meters are in the vicinity of the Society for the Protection of Animals and Plants of Malaga shelter.

The work tendered by the Urban Planning Management of the City of Malaga has cost €73,201.94 and was completed in three and a half months.

The successful bidder for this project was CFCV Construcciones, SL.

The spaces assist in ensuring the welfare of animals housed in the animal shelters and provide the volunteers with recreational areas adapted for walking dogs in wide spaces.

The municipal project has meant a total transformation of the areas allocated to the two new urban dog parks.

Paths and large esplanades have been created requiring earthworks to be carried out and a subsequent stabilisation and paving of the soil.

Additionally, the new spaces, which also meet the needs of dog owners in the area, have been fitted with urban furniture including wooden benches, litter bins as well as play elements installed for the dogs.