ELCHE’S Policia Local has written out nearly 500 tickets in just four days to people who were not wearing masks.

Extended mask wearing was introduced on the Costa Blanca last weekend by orders of the regional Valencian Government to slow down the recent spike in COVID-19 cases.

Between Monday and Thursday of this week, Elche officers sanctioned 478 offenders who will have to pay up to €100 each in fines.

Elche’s Citizen Safety councillor, Ramon Abad, said: “I appeal for everybody to follow all the health and social distancing rules as we just cannot afford to let our guard down for the sake of all citizens.”

A mini coronavirus outbreak involving three young people was reported in Elche this week.