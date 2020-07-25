Catherine Zeta-Jones sent temperatures soaring when she posted a picture of her sunning herself at her multimillion Mallorcan property.

The 50-year-old actress – who shares the €50m holiday home with husband Michael Douglas – has been making the most of the luxury estate during the coronavirus crisis.

The Chicago star, originally from Wales, gave fans a sneak peek inside their glamorous villa when she shared a stunning selfie to her Instagram.

“Lazy, hazy, crazy days of summer. Happy Sunday,” she captioned the image.

Catherine Zeta Jones enjoys ‘lazy, hazy, crazy days of summer in Mallorca

Catherine looked every inch the A-lister, longing in front of their coastline view in a pink floral kafata.

Just days before the Chicago actress posted a picture of her lookalike daughter Carys, 17, posing in the garden of the s’Estaca pad.

The Hollywood royalty are staying together in the five-bedroom estate near Valldemossa that Michael Douglas bought with his ex-wife Diandra.

Catherine shared the snap of her lookalike daughter, 17, in the garden of their sprawling Mallorcan estate

The 75-year-old Oscar winner came close to selling the sprawling 250 acres cliffside estate last year, but eventually had a change of heart and pulled the plug on the sale.

Catherine and Douglas have been coming to Mallorca for more than 30 years – with the loved up couple previously revealing that they fell in love on the island.

“Even if we leave, Mallorca will always be in our hearts and our lives,” he said.

“We have spent many, many hours here and it’s where I fell in love with Catherine, so for that reason the Island means a lot to me and I am already part of its history.”

The snap comes as Catherine celebrated the launch of her new cruelty free makeup line, Casa Zeta-Jones.

As of now, three products—a mascara and two pencil eyeliners—are available on the to buy but the star hinted this is just the start to the collection.