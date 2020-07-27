JET2 has cancelled all its flights to mainland Spain.

The airline has announced that it will suspend all routes to the majority of the country until August 16, with the Canary and Balearic Islands to continue as normal.

The company follows in the footsteps of TUI, which has also cancelled its packages to most of Spain until August 9.

Jet2 is the fifth most important carrier for Malaga airport, with its cancellations likely to see further losses to the Costa del Sol’s tourism market.

President of the region’s tourism council Miguel Sanchez told Diario Sur today: “Not a single Briton arrived today. The cancellations are massive.”

Jet2 broke the news to the Malaga tourism industry in a video-meeting this morning.