A lockdown return could happen across more towns in the Murcia region if COVID-19 case numbers continue to rise.

Totana last week was rolled back into Phase One restrictions after a spike in cases, with entry in and out of the municipality heavily restricted.

Murcia’s health minister, Manuel Villegas(pictured), said today(July 27) that similar measures could hit Mazarron and Lorca, which have also recorded significant coronavirus case rises.

Lorca council has now closed all parks and leisure facilities, as well as suspending many local activities following 16 new infections in just 24 hours.

“If the situation worsens in municipalities like Lorca and Mazarron over the next two to three days, then we will do exactly the same as we have done in Totana”, said Villegas.

Parts of Murcia City are also being monitored over a case upturn and could also face Phase One restrictions.

The latest official health ministry figures show that there are 459 active COVID-19 cases in the Murcia region, with 25 people in hospital.

Murcia’s president, Fernando Lopez Miras, backed up his health minister by saying that the region is trying to fight off a second wave of infections.

“We are focusing on finding new cases and closely monitoring population centres where infections are growing. If things get worse, we will introduce further restrictions”, he warned.