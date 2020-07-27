THE UK has seemed to ignore the pleas of the Balearic and Canary Islands to be excluded from its quarantine list in its latest travel update.

The Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) today advised against all non-essential travel to Spain, including both regions.

“This advice is based on the evidence of the increase in cases of COVID-19 in many regions, but particularly in Aragon, Navarra and Catalonia, which include the cities of Zaragoza, Pamplona and Barcelona,” the update read.

Tourists who are already in Spain will have to self-isolate when they return, but the advice does not suggest that they shorten their holidays.

Holidaymakers should ‘follow the advice of local authorities on how to better protect themselves and others’, the update read.

The advice came just hours after British ambassador to Spain Hugh Elliot confirmed that as of today, the 14-day quarantine on returning Brits applied to the whole of Spain.

Speaking to La Sexta, however, the diplomat said talks are still ongoing between regional and national governments and the UK.

Today’s full update reads: “From 27 July, the FCO advise against all non-essential travel to Spain, including the Balearic and Canary Islands, based on the current assessment of COVID-19 risks in the country.

“This advice is based on evidence of increases in cases of COVID-19 in several regions, but particularly in Aragon, Navarra and Catalonia (which include the cities of Zaragoza, Pamplona and Barcelona).

“The FCO is not advising those already travelling in Spain to leave at this time. Travellers should follow the advice of the local authorities on how best to protect themselves and others, including any measures that they bring in to control the virus.

“If you are returning from Spain you will be required to self-isolate on your return to the UK, but the FCO is not advising you to cut short your visit. You should contact your tour operator or airline if you have any questions about your return journey.”