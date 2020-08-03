HOSPITALS in the Valencian Community are starting to ramp up plans in case the recent rise in COVID-19 cases continues to spiral upwards.

A number of hospitals in the region are making arrangements to reintroduce dedicated floors for coronavirus patients, as was the case during the height of the pandemic earlier this year.

Numbers of hospital ICU admissions have doubled in the last fortnight while official figures from the Valencian Health Ministry show that there have been 1,338 active cases within the last 14 days.

In context however, the rise in cases is roughly half the national average, and hospitalisations are vastly lower than the peak numbers seen in April.

Regional health officials are nevertheless concerned about the upward trend in new COIVD-19 cases, but the better news is that just two people have died from the virus in the last fortnight.