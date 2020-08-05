ON her visit to the Baby Basics baby bank in Sheffield this week, The Duchess of Cambridge donned a mask designed by childrenswear brand Amaia London, while speaking to families who rely on the service.

However, despite being a London-based brand, Amaia London masks are manufactured across Spain in Andalusia, Bilbao and Madrid.

Spanish founder Amaia Arrieta started her business in 2004 when she realised it was impossible to find high-quality, reasonably priced outfits, like in Spain, in the UK.

WORK: Kate helping out at the baby bank

Designed in London but made in Spain, the masks demonstrate a successful production partnership between the two countries.

This was Kate Middleton’s first public act wearing a mask, however the visit continues a long-standing relationship between the duchess and the charity.

Costing only 16.68 euros, the reusable mask is made from Liberty fabric with a dainty floral pattern in a salmon hue.

POPULAR: The Amaia mask

Like most accessories the royal is seen with publicly, the mask rapidly sold out online.

A 30% portion of the profits from the sale of each mask are being donated to NHS charities.