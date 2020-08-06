A 77-YEAR OLD man has been charged with the corruption of minors after taking photos of naked children on an Alicante area beach.

The Spanish septuagenarian aroused the suspicions of a couple who spotted him taking photos on his mobile phone of their young daughter who was putting her clothes on, after a day out at Postiguet beach.

The parents decided to see what else he was up to and observed him taking images of other naked youngsters by using a zoom feature on his phone.

They complained to the Policia Nacional in Alicante who tracked the pervert down after getting descriptions and statements from families on the beach.

Agents raided his home and seized the phone along with a computer hard drive that had child pornography on it.

The investigation is likely to be widened as the old man was also in possession of images featuring naked adults in an Alicante gym changing room.