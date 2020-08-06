TRAGEDY struck in the tourist area of Quesada on the southern Costa Blanca yesterday(August 5) when a four-year-old boy drowned in a private swimming pool.

The Belgian youngster and his family had arrived for an overnight stay with relatives before travelling to the Castellon area of the Valencian Community.

The boy was left unsupervised in the pool and was spotted lying motionless in the water.

One of the group dived in to rescue him and another member of the household, who was a nurse, tried to revive the child.

Emergency services were called and Rojales Policia Local officers were first on the scene as they took over the resuscitation efforts.

SAMU paramedics picked up the process for a further 40 minutes but their work was in vein, as the youngster’s vital signs were not regained.

Rojales mayor, Antonio Pérez, visited the villa to pass on his personal condolences to the family and warned:

“Parents have to be very aware of their children’s safety if they go into a swimming pool.”

“They have to be watched all of the time as a tragedy can happen within just a few minutes.”