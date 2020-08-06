TWO young women have been victims of a sex attack on a public bus travelling between Malaga and Nerja.

The two friends, both in their 20s, were heading to the eastern Malaga town of Nerja when they both fell asleep.

As they were about to disembark at their destination they awoke to find themselves being sexually groped by a Spanish man in his 50s.

According to the police report, the man was sat in the seat directly in front of the pair.

When he realised they had fallen asleep, he turned around and began to fondle their breasts.

After waking with a start and pushing the man away, the girls began screaming to the other passengers for help.

They got off the bus in Nerja and went directly to the Guardia Civil office to make a complaint against the man, who had also left the bus at the same stop.

After a short investigation the man was arrested for the crime of alleged sexual abuse and is now awaiting his charges whilst being released on bail.

This is the second sexual abuse case in Nerja in just one week.

Last Tuesday, a 45-year-old man was arrested for abusing an 11-year-old girl while she slept at home.

According to the police reports issued at the time, the man was connected with the family and was living in the home after being taken in due to a disagreement with his partner.