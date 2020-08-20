THE PRESIDENT of the Valencian Community, which includes the Costa Blanca, has said that this week’s introduction of new restrictions to slowdown the spread of the coronavirus will not lead to tougher measures.

Speaking on a visit to the University of Valencia, Ximo Puig stated:

“It was a difficult decision to impose the measures, but it was done with the full cooperation of all of the country’s regions and the national government.”

Puig continued; “This package is tough and restrictive enough to enable us to return to the path of normality, and we do not plan to introduce any partial or total confinement rules next month.”

The president stated that it was not an easy balance between the need to keep new coronavirus case numbers down and maintaining local businesses, but in the end there could only be one way to go.

“Faced with a decision, health concerns will always come out on top,” Puig added.

He sympathised with the hospitality sector over the closure of bars and clubs, and agreed that the furlough ERTE schemes should be extended in addition to more money being made available to companies involved with tourism.