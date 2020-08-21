THE Valencian Community has logged the largest single day figure of new coronavirus cases since April 11, when Spain was in the midst of the State of Alarm.

The regional Health Ministry said today(August 21) that 475 fresh cases had been registered since their last update yesterday, with an additional three deaths.

The death toll now stands at 1,493 with 306 people currently being treated in hospital.

35 of the patients are getting specialist care in ICU’s.

28 new outbreaks have been registered across the Valencian Community over the last day, with two of those in Benidorm affecting a total of six people.