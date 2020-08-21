ANDALUCIA has seen a large jump in coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours in its worst set of data since the height of the pandemic.

The southernmost region has counted 707 new cases confirmed by PCR between Thursday and Friday.

It is the highest daily count since March 30, when 723 cases were counted in a single day, according to figures from the Andalucia Institute of Statistics and Cartography (IECA).

On a provincial level, Malaga has seen the most cases today, with 219, followed by Almeria with 123, Sevilla (97), Cordoba (79), Cadiz (66), Granada (64), Jaen (39) and Huelva (20).

Meanwhile, two more patients have been added to the ICU in the past 24 hours.

More to follow…