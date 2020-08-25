SPAIN’S tourism is the second worst hit in the world due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to new research.

The only country to have suffered bigger losses within the tourism sector is United States of America.

The findings from Official-esta.com estimates that Spain saw a revenue loss of $9.714 billion, equivalent to 8.2 billion in Euros.

That followed a 98% drop in international arrivals in June, while the USA revenue was sliced by $31billion.

Elsewhere, Turks and Caicos Islands have lost more than 9.2% of their GDP due to the lack of tourism while Aruba, Antigua and Barbuda, St Lucia and Grenada also fall in the top 10 worst affected countries – making 50% of the countries most affected by losses to GDP located in the Caribbean.

The total loss in revenue worldwide, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, comes to $195 billion so far.

Spain’s bars and restaurants now must shut at 1am under new COVID-19 rules

Tourism is the Spain’s third biggest industry with 11% of the nation’s GDP is made from travel and hospitality business.

Last year, nearly 84 million people visited Spain, but less than 12 months on the country has been left crippled by cancelled flights and a drop in hotel reservations.

Some places, including the UK, have imposed a strict two week quarantine on tourists returning from Spain and holidaygoers have been put off by Spain’s new nightlife regulations.

Currently restaurants and bars have to close at 1am and no new customers can be accepted after midnight.

The new rules also prohibit smoking in public places unless social distancing of at least two metres can be observed and capacity limits are being slashed in restaurants and bars.

Andalucia’s regional government has warned of tough fines if the coronavirus rules are broken and closure of premises if necessary.