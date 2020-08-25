Folks! Join me today for a comprehensive Mallorca travel guide to Palma de Mallorca Cathedral, also known as ‘La Seu’ – Mallorca’s ‘Cathedral of Light’!

In the very heart of Mallorca’s capital Palma de Mallorca, the cathedral, towering above the Parc de la Mar on the edge of the city’s Old Town, is one of the finest examples of gothic architecture in Europe. In this travel guide we’ll explore Mallorca’s most famous landmark – both outside and in – learning about the history of this iconic structure and the legend of how it came to exist.

About me: My name is Ruairidh Mason (pronounced ‘Roo-ray’), from Scotland, but currently based in Mallorca, Spain. In this Mallorca vlog filmed at Palma de Mallorca Cathedral, and in the other features I shoot around Palma and the rest of this amazing island, I hope to show you why Mallorca is one of the most beautiful places on Earth, while cracking a few dud jokes along the way ;)

