A POLICE raid on a Rock address has led to the discovery of ten kilogrammes of cannabis resin.

A local man of 53-years-old was arrested in connection with the drug bust on Thursday afternoon.

The man has been questioned and released on bail over charges of possession and possession with intent to supply a class B drug.

The raid comes after information received by the police was investigated by Drug Squad officers.

The RGP executed a search warrant at the suspect’s home where the hash was found and seized.

The investigation continues with the man yet to be charged for the offence.

The find comes after the fall of a number of drug barons from Gibraltar and La Linea.

Conducted by elite Guardia Civil units, it was carried out with the full cooperation of the Royal Gibraltar Police.