A GANG of pickpockets were arrested in Benidorm after a spate of thefts from people in shops and hotels.

The group worked their way around the Costa Blanca and quickly moved across different locations in the region to avoid raising any suspicions that they were based in just one area.

Two men and two women from South America, all aged in their early 20s, were identified and rounded up after the Policia Nacional studied hours of CCTV footage.

Each member of the gang had specific tasks assigned to them like surveillance, distraction, and working out a quick escape, in addition to committing the robbery itself.

Items like mobile phones, jewellery, watches, and wallets were recovered by the police.