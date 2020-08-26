AN argument over having sex took a violent turn as a 21-year-old woman stabbed her boyfriend in the testicles in the Valencian Community town of Mislata.

The Policia Nacional said that the outdoor row happened at around 2.00am last Saturday(August 22).

Agents were called when passers-by spotted a man lying in a pool of blood in the street, with his girlfriend close by.

The incident was prompted by the man’s desire to have sex with her, and when she refused, he threw a condom in her face.

Her angry response was swift and dramatic, as she produced a pocket knife and stabbed him in his testicles.

She was arrested by the Policia Nacional on charges of causing injury while the boyfriend was taken to hospital for emergency surgery.

The woman was subsequently bailed on the condition that she stays away from her stabbed partner.