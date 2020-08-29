CALPE council wants capacity restrictions at the Penyal d’Ifac after complaints that safety rules are being flouted at the popular headland on the northern Costa Blanca.

It’s asked the environment ministry of the Valencian government to convene a meeting of the Penyal’s governing board by September 18.

The council says urgent action is needed following reports of too many people visiting the site and significant numbers not bothering to wear a mask.

It has also asked Valencian authorities to improve rubbish disposal and cleaning around the iconic Calpe landmark