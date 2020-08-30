THREE women are under investigation for the attempted theft of an all the rage robot vacuum cleaner.

The desperate housewives aroused suspicion with the shopping centre’s security guards by their shifty behaviour and constant manipulation of the interior of a pram.

On noting their somewhat odd conduct, one of the security guards approached the women to see if they needed help.

To the guard’s surprise, instead of finding a newborn baby inside the pram, he found a plastic doll and underneath a large package.

Polica Nacional were notified immediately, and the women detained until their arrival.

On arrival at the scene, police officers checked the suspect package and revealed that the hidden merchandise was a state-of-the-art robot vacuum cleaner.

According to the investigations carried out, the arrested women had performed similar shoplifting tricks, using the same method on each theft; a pram and a plastic doll.