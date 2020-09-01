VALENCIAN COMMUNITY health officials say that 178 new coronavirus cases were reported in Alicante Province last Saturday and Sunday.

That’s closed to doubling the previous weekend figures when 97 new infections were announced.

The Valencian Community registered new 789 cases on August 29 and August 30 with 591 infections confirmed in Valencia Province alone.

100 people are in Alicante Province hospitals, with 14 of them in intensive care.

Two new outbreaks in Gandia with a total of seven infections have been reported while a six case outbreak has been confirmed in Orihuela.

Yesterday(August 31), Benigànim in the Vall d’Albaida became the first town in the Valencian Community to reintroduce lockdown measures after the State of Alarm ended in June.

That followed a large spike in local COVID-19 cases.