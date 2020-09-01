AN illegal beach party in the Andalucian coastal town of Tarifa has been broken up by police.

Policia Local received numerous calls from residents at around 1.09am warning of a ‘macro-botellon’ on Valdevaqueros beach.

The gathering consisted of over 100 youngsters who were drinking, dancing and playing loud music without proper COVID-19 preventative measures.

EVIDENCE: Bags of Alcohol and coolers at the scene of the get-together. (Andalucia Informacion)

The organiser of the event had also installed a foldable table with a mixing desk, PA system and a portable generator in which music could be heard from kilometres away.

After a flood of complaints, the Policia Local enlisted the Guardia Civil of Tarifa and descended on the playa to break up the gathering.

Numerous bags of alcoholic drinks, coolers and music equipment were seized and 25 fines were issued for the lack of masks and social distancing.

The man responsible for organising the gathering is also pending punishment for breaches of security measures and a gathering of people without the proper permits.

Tarifa currently does not have any restrictions in place for beach use during the night, unlike some Costa del Sol resorts.

Both Marbella and Nerja currently have a curfew on beach use, aimed at stemming the spread of COVID-19 by preventing gatherings of young people.